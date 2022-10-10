NOCTA, a collection for the collective, has arrived. The form-fitting apparel nods to sport, but is rooted in and inspired by those who roam the streets, those who are on the go and want functional, comfortable and elevated everyday essentials.



The timeless silhouettes and style lines mirror Nike's evolution throughout the years. For this drop, an aggressive and distinctive black and University Gold colour palette makes a striking first impression. A mix of functional and cosmetic details, like reflective-design piping and bevelled Swooshes throughout the collection, add subtle yet distinctive details that complement each other. Each piece is marked with the symbols of NOCTA and the spirit of the night.