ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P1.jpg
NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P2 (1).jpg
1102_HP_SFAF1_whitespace_P1_DESKTOP.jpg

AF-1 AND AJ1: ICONS AT PLAY

We cast the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 in a new light to reveal a sneaker collection
that celebrates the Sage, Rebel, Explorer, Jester and Lover in all of us. Hear
from two lead product designers on their favourite details of each shoe.

SHOP THE COLLECTION
NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P3.jpg

Minimal design, premium details.

"The Sage is all about simplicity and sophistication. My favourite detail is the 3D
 embroidered Swoosh branding: it's a lovely tactile touchpoint on a calm upper."
 —Marie Crow, Director, Nike Materials Design

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P4.jpg

"The double collar on this slip-on construction keeps the OG stance of the AJ1 with the comfort and ease of a slip-on." —Georgina James, Senior Creative Director, Nike Women's Footwear

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P5.jpg

Two shoes that break all the rules.

"We took the iconic eye-stay and flipped it to the heel, right down to the details
 of the tongue label and the deubré. The lace is long, so you can wrap it around the ankle and style it how you like." —Georgina

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P6.jpg

"For the AJ1 Rebel, we wanted the iconic lines of the shoe to stay visible, but to twist
 them and wrap them around the foot, right down to the Wings on the heel—you have to do a double take! We kept entry easy with an inside zip." —Georgina

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P7.jpg

Unconventional utility for everyday adventures.

"We were inspired by the Explorer's curious nature, designing a strap and tongue that can be styled in various ways and hiding a flash of reflectivity under the vamp." —Marie

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P8.jpg

"We designed the tongue to be worn upright or folded, and the collar to ruche down, utility through customisable styling. The transparency of the materials allows for
 interesting layering with socks and trousers." —Marie

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P9.jpg

A playful take on iconic details.

"We deconstructed and reconstructed the AF-1's iconic branding, leaving the original stitch punctures in the upper to show where the details would normally be. A humorous twist inspired by the Jester's personality." —Marie

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P10.jpg

"We kept all the OG lines but gave this model a totally different look through construction—and an oversized zip for a fun twist!" —Georgina

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P11.jpg

Velvety-soft for ultimate comfort.

"We used a plush velvet lining for enhanced comfort if you wear the mule barefoot. Underneath
 the perforations, we layered a metallic, colour-shifting foil, creating a little energetic spark." —Mari
e

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P12.jpg

"We had to focus on proportion, fit and comfort for this model. It was one of the bigger challenges of the project; we needed the balance of cutouts to be just right and flatter the foot." —Georgina

NW_SP18_ONE_REIMAGINED_CDP_DESK_P13.jpg
Loading