DEMAND THE UNREASONABLEIn a world of finite resources, we use less to give you so much more.
PUSHING THE LIMITS OF SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATIONJust as you demand more from your body, we demand more from ourselves, designingour innovations to use only what’s needed to make athletes better. Because everyounce of energy, every milligram of material, and every fraction of a second matters.
NIKE GRINDRegenerating existing products andmaterials into a premium materials palette,delivering performance that never quits.
FLYKNITMADE WITH LESS. MADE FOR MORE.
NIKE GRINDINNOVATION REBORN.
EXPLORE OUR TWO MOST SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS
FUELING ATHLETES. POWERING POSSIBILITIES.We transform materials from one state into an entirely new condition,creating premium apparel, footwear, and surfaces.
We obsess every detail, starting with the expectation that our materials will perform beyond a single use, living on from one product to the next._________________________________________________________________________________________TODAY, NIKE GRIND MATERIALS ARE USED IN 71% OF NIKE FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL PRODUCTS, IN EVERYTHING FROM YARNS AND TRIMS, TO SOME OF OUR MOST PREMIUM JERSEYS AND SHOES.
Sustainable innovation is a catalyst for revolutionising the way we do business and anopportunity that's been integrated across our business in policies, processes and products.We are innovating solutions that benefit athletes, the company and the world.