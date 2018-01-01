POST-RUN SMOOTHIES “If you don’t eat anything within two hours after your run, it could slow

your recovery and negatively effect your next-day performance,” said Nike

Performance Council member John Berardi, PhD, CSCS, a founder of

Precision Nutrition [precisionnutrition.com]. For best results, try to

consume a balanced meal within an hour or so of completing your

workout, especially those long and/or really hard runs. Aim for something,

like one of these easy-to-make smoothies, which contains plenty of

protein, fruits and/or veggies, carbs and healthy fats. Your stomach will

thank you now; your muscles will thank you tomorrow.