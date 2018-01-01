BE READY FOR YOUR NEXT RACEWhether you’re running your first 5km or your 15th marathon,
these quick tips from four of our expert NRC coaches will
make you feel more prepared at the start line.
MAKE A ROUTINE... AND STICK WITH IT.."My number one tip would be to have a routine established—what you’re going to eat
before, during and after you run, what you’re going to wear, what your warm-up looks
like, etc.—so that you are mentally and physically prepared on race day. Make sure you
practise this routine over and over again in training".—NRC Boston Coach Ally Brillaud
USE HILLS TO MAKE YOU A STRONGER RUNNER.."Shorten your stride, but keep a quick cadence so you’re not putting
as much strain on your quads. Use your arms for extra momentum".—NRC Toronto Coach Andrew Thuss
DON'T FEAR THE DISTANCE, ENJOY IT!."Your first long-distance race can be daunting if you've never tackled that
many miles before. Just remember that each training run you do prepares you
to not only finish your race, but also to do it well".—NRC LA Coach Blue Benadum
EMBRACE THE SPEEDWORK.."No runner has ever said, ‘If only I were a little slower, I would’ve raced better.’
Embrace fast. Work on your speed, and it will make you feel more comfortable
when you’re settled in over distance".—NRC Boston Coach Dan Fitzgerald
ADD SOME STRIDES.."Strides (when you accelerate gradually for 50 to 150 metres, until you almost reach
an all-out sprint, followed by a quick recovery jog) are a great way to improve your
turnover so that faster steps come more naturally to you during your race".—NRC Boston Coach Ally Brillaud
DEVELOP CONSISTENCY.."You race like you train, so set good habits early: eat well, get your rest, execute your
workouts to the best of your ability, and know that each week builds on the last.
Being consistent is the key to your success". Use the Nike+ Running App to track
your progress and stay extra-motivated along the way.—NRC Boston Coach Dan Fitzgerald
LEARN TO PACE YOURSELF.."Check your pace at the start, and once you’ve settled in and are feeling good, then
you can start to pick it up. It’s really easy to get carried away and come out too fast
in the beginning of a race".—NRC Toronto Coach Andrew Thuss
GEAR UP.."It's a good idea to know the gear you'll be wearing for different possible weather
scenarios, and then check the weather the day before to make sure you pick the
right clothing and accessories. Attach your bib to your top and set out your race
outfit the night before".—NRC LA Coach Blue Benadum
GO GET 'EM."WHEN YOU GET PRE-RACE JITTERS AT THE START LINE, EMBRACE THAT FEELING.
YOUR ADRENALINE IS KICKING IN, AND THAT MEANS YOU’RE READY TO CRUSH IT!"—NRC LA COACH BLUE BENADUM