ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUNNER'S MYTHS DEBUNKED

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_ThisIsRSG_P1.jpg

RUNNER’S MYTHS
DEBUNKED LET’S BREAK DOWN FICTION AND FACT.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunnersMythsDebunked_P2.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunnersMythsDebunked_P3.jpg


You’ve probably heard some wacky things about running.
Allow us to break down what’s fiction and fact.

SERIOUS RUNNERS ONLY WEAR SHORT-SHORTS Fewer inches mean fewer distractions, but you don’t have to don a singlet and racing shorts to be a
legit runner. A quick look at a running catalog or our apparel options on Nike.com will show you just how
approachable the sport has become for athletes of all styles. YOU HAVE TO JOG IN PLACE AT EVERY STOPLIGHT Killer moves on the corner, huh? Some folks prefer to keep moving at all times and it’s a personal preference,
but it’s okay to chill midrun. And your numbers don’t have to suffer; the Nike+ Running App will stop when you
stop, so you don’t have to worry about rushing to hit pause. RUNNING BRINGS BATHROOM STRESS The reality is, anything could happen. But try to be prepared. If you’re heading out on a Long Run, plan your
route to take you by a few publicly accessible restrooms. If you’re hitting the trails, don’t be afraid to become
one with nature. It’s a rugged sport, you know? MILES ARE THE ONLY THING THAT MATTER Don’t stress about hitting a certain mileage goal. A number can’t capture the quality of a workout—the true
measure of a run is how you felt and what kind of effort you gave. YOU SHOULD CARBO-LOAD BEFORE A RACE Eating enough calories (and getting enough sleep) is super important before you take the starting line, but you
don’t need to have a pasta party unless you’re tackling a marathon distance or longer. Too many carbohydrates
can actually slow you down on a shorter race. RUNNERS ARE LONERS Sure, running is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of your busy life. But it’s a social sport. Attend any
run club or race and you’ll see just how vibrant and welcoming the running community is. RUNNERS ARE WEIRDOS WITH THEIR OWN VOCABULARY
(AND WHAT’S WITH THE WAVING?) Like any sport, running has some technical terms. Just check out our Running Lingo Guide for help with those.
Runners do tend to get excited about stuff most people wouldn’t understand (“I knocked out five strides and
a tempo run. Wooo!”). But we mean well. Runners just love running—it’s our subculture. Now you can start
sharing your own training stories, and next time you’re out on a run, don’t be afraid to wave back. RUNNING IS BORING That’s not even a myth. That’s an excuse. Check out our comprehensive list of reasons why running is
objectively awesome. IF I’M HAVING FUN, I CAN’T BE A REAL RUNNER This may be the most unfortunate misconception of all. Too many people think running has to be a grind—that
serious runners are a particular type of person that inexplicably enjoys pain. But it’s supposed to be fun! If you
start smart, develop a routine, make some running friends, find your groove and begin seeing progress,
you’ll fall in love.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunnersMythsDebunked_P4.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunnersMythsDebunked_P5.jpg

NEXT ARTICLE: RUN GEAR ESSENTIALS Understand the performance innovations behind why you
should rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part.

RELATED ARTICLE: TURN YOUR FAQS INTO WTRS What the run? Let’s clear up some of those “frequently asked
questions” you may have as an up-and-coming running star.

READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLAN The number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?

NRC_MemberServicesFooter_DESKTOP_ENLU.jpg

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading