KIDS' RUNNING SHOE GUIDE

CLOTHING SIZE GUIDE
KIDS' RUNNING
SHOE GUIDE When designing kids' running shoes, we keep
three important qualities in mind: flexibility, cushioning
and speed. Here's a quick guide to help you discover
which running shoe is right for your own athlete.

MORE FLEXIBILITY Flexible running shoes allow kids to run more
naturally. This can help them build strength in the
growing muscles of their feet. Our most flexible
running shoes include Nike Free and Flex styles.

SHOP FLEXIBLE
MORE CUSHIONING If your kid is running long distances, they'll need
soft cushioning to help them stay comfortable to
the last mile. For a more cushioned ride, look for
styles featuring Air Max technology.

SHOP CUSHIONED
MORE SPEED Our fastest running shoes combine a snug, lightweight
fit with responsive cushioning to help kids fly past the
finish line. Shoes with Nike Zoom and Air Flyknit
technologies are perfect for fast runs of any distance.

SHOP FAST
GET THE BEST OF NIKE

FIND YOUR SIZE Young athletes grow fast, and that's why
we'll find you the right size for the right now.

GRAB YOUR GEAR We'll show you all the gear young athletes
need for any sport, any season.

KIDS' SHOES

KIDS' CLOTHING

KIDS' GEAR

