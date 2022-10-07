Athletes: Australia

Sport is Never Done

Time to learn new tricks. Set new records. Step onto new playing fields. And show the world what sport can do when we play together.

Alanna Smith
Basketball

Ariarne Titmus
Swimming

Ben Simmons
Basketball

Alanna Kennedy
Football

Caitlin Foord
Football

Catriona Bisset
Athletics

Brianna Davey
Australian Football

Brodie Grundy
Australian Football

Dylan Alcott
Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis

Dame Valerie Adams
Athletics

Ellie Carpenter
Football

Emily Van Egmond
Football

Kyah Simon
Football

Hayley Raso
Football

Eliza McCartney
Athletics

Ezi Magbegor
Basketball

Geva Mentor
Netball

Hayley Wilson
Skateboarding

Jaryd Clifford
Paralympic Athletics

Jessica Hull
Athletics

Matthew Ramsden
Athletics

Nick Kyrgios
Tennis

Sam Kerr
Football

Shane O'Neill
Skateboarding

Stewart McSweyn
Athletics

Tayla Harris
Australian Football

