The Best Water Aerobics Equipment for Beginners

Water workouts can be beneficial for many reasons—they're a low- to no-impact form of exercise that takes pressure off the joints and can be a great cross-training option for people looking to give the body a break from high-impact sports like running.

Water aerobics involves performing aerobic (or cardio) exercises in the water, including variations of dry-land cardio exercises such as walking, star jumps and arm or leg lifts. Water aerobics can also serve as a form of resistance training. Water creates more resistance than air does, so doing workouts in the water can help build strength and endurance while lessening impact on the joints.

"Bear in mind, you create your resistance level for the most part", said Courtney Virden, a water aerobics instructor in Calabasas, California. "So if you move slowly, you will not have a lot of resistance, and if you move quickly, you will create an enormous amount of resistance".

To get the most out of a session in the pool, Virden recommends using certain pieces of water aerobics equipment to make a workout more challenging. Check out Virden's recommendations for fun and functional equipment to keep your water workouts interesting (and effective).