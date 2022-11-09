The Best Volleyball Gear and Equipment to Add to Your Checklist

If you're looking to refresh your volleyball equipment or gift some new gear to a volleyball player, the Nike volleyball collection has the apparel, shoes, accessories and equipment to set players up for success.

(Never played volleyball before? Here's a run-down of all the positions on the volleyball court to get you started).

The most essential piece of equipment for a game of volleyball is the ball itself, but there are other high-performance items designed to elevate an athlete's game, like protective knee pads, and volleyball shoes optimised to perform on hard courts.

Check out the ultimate Nike volleyball gear checklist to level up every game.

(Related: How To Play Volleyball, According to Pros)