Fresh Prawn and Rice Noodles

Nutrition
Last updated: 3 June 2020

By Nike Training

Prawn and Rice Noodles Recipe

An easy, healthy recipe ready in just 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Bring these simple ingredients together for a delicious prawn and rice noodle dish that's packed with flavour and protein. Perfect for lunch or dinner!

Healthy, easy-to-make and of course, delicious!

Ingredients

17 oz Raw Peeled Shrimp
7 oz Leek
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
14 oz Edamame Beans Peeled
1 ⅔ Cups Reduced-Fat Coconut Milk
½ Cup Soy Sauce
1 ⅔ Cups Water
7 oz Rice Noodles

Ingredients

480g Raw Peeled Prawns
200g Leek
15ml Olive Oil
380g Edamame Beans Peeled
400ml Reduced-Fat Coconut Milk
120ml Soy Sauce
400ml Water
200g Rice Noodles

Instructions

  1. Thinly slice the leek. Heat the oil in a frying pan on a medium-high heat. Add the leeks and soften, then add the prawns and cook for a minute or two on each side. Add the edamame beans, coconut milk, soy sauce and water.
  2. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for a few minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, boil the noodles according to the packet instructions and drain. Combine the noodles with the prawn mixture in a bowl and serve. For extra flavour, add chilli, coriander and lime.

Nutrition Information per Serving

693 Calories
61g Carbs
41g Protein
32g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

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Originally published: 3 June 2020

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