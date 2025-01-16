Nike Pegasus Premium reimagines running on air

Once Sze could show his idea to the team, he slowly began building a small quantity for prototyping. He'd done it once, but he had to prove it wasn't just a fluke. For the next step, a model was 3D printed to create a more consistent shape and to help directly control where heat would be applied. No more bottles necessary.

While the team now had proof that the Air unit could be moulded, it didn't mean it would work. The exploration phase began in the Nike Sport Research Lab, where the innovators created 35 different shoe silhouettes with the new Air Zoom unit, ranging from sleek to wildly futuristic.

"The first, unconstrained phase of exploration took place over a few days and netted us dozens of ideas across the full spectrum of mild to wild", Clayton Chambers explains. "Over the next few weeks, we cycled through the process of brainstorming, rough prototyping, trying on amongst ourselves, further refining and down-selecting as we went".

At that point, the team had whittled down the choices to just four silhouettes, which they then shared with runners. The feedback suggested that the runners could personally relate to what the team was trying to accomplish.

"That moment really galvanised the team to obsess over the refinement of the initial idea", Chambers says.

Months went by and with the same group of runners offering input at each step, the innovators' confidence and excitement grew. Something big was brewing.

Ultimately, the team settled on an engineered mesh upper and a layered (stacked) midsole of ZoomX foam directly below the foot, a sculpted Air Zoom unit in the middle and ReactX foam in the heel.

"ReactX provides a stable but responsive base under the Air Zoom in the heel, while a full-length ZoomX foam piece above the Air Zoom contributes extra heel-to-toe energy return without a weight penalty", Chambers says.