Nike Mind Technology Is the Inaugural Brainchild from the Nike Mind Science Department
Product News
The new footwear platform, designed for pre-game and post-game, helps athletes feel calm, focused and present.
It's no secret that consistent workouts and strong discipline build good athletes. However, becoming exceptional requires something that's often overlooked: the mental toughness and confidence to cope with the pressures of competition.
To help athletes hone this skill, the Nike Mind Science Department spent the last several years examining the unconscious aspects of sport preparation, performance, recovery and mindset—and how products can interact with these elements to meet both the physical and mental needs of athletes. They also applied what researchers know about sensorimotor neuroscience to understand athletes more holistically, setting out to find solutions that help them train optimally, perform at their mental peak and recover more effectively.
The result of this work is Nike Mind technology, which has been integrated into a line of footwear—the first Nike shoes to blend neuroscience with design to support pre-game routine and post-game recovery.
"Nike Mind is a new sensory-footwear concept that helps reawaken the foot, the body and the mind", says Eric Avar, VP, creative director, Innovation. "It represents a new paradigm of performance and how we can potentially make athletes better in the future".
The Nike Mind Technology
Two silhouettes were created to express different style preferences that apply the same technology: the Mind 001, a mule, and the Mind 002, a sneaker. They will be released in stores and online in January 2026 in both men's and women's sizing and are great for pre-game and post-game wear.
Both styles feature the Nike Mind system, consisting of 22 anatomically mapped foam nodes on the sole of the shoes. They independently move in a piston-like rhythm to activate key pressure-point areas connected to sensory regions of the brain. The nodes in the Nike Mind footwear interact with receptors on the bottom of the foot to amplify underfoot sensation, providing a unique sensory experience with every step.
During its development, neuroscientists in the Nike Mind Science Department utilised mechanical sensors, electrical signals from the muscles and brain rhythms to investigate the impact of Nike Mind technology on the nervous system and the brain. They found that the unique sensation felt through the feet stimulates athletes' senses, strengthening the mind-body connection and improving stability, movement efficiency, focus and mindfulness, allowing wearers to stay more present in the moment. The Nike Mind system also helps to disengage the default mode network and can help athletes be less distracted, by engaging the sensorimotor network of the brain.
"For 45 years, Nike has studied the body in motion—how muscles fire, how joints move, how oxygen fuels performance", says Dr Matthew Nurse, VP, chief science officer, NIKE, Inc. "Now, we're expanding into the mind. By studying perception, attention and sensory feedback, we're uncovering how the brain and body work together. It's not just about running faster—it's about feeling more present, focused and resilient. That's the next frontier of performance".
Mindful Designs to Enhance the Sensory Experience
During the design process, every material and detail was thoughtfully selected to enhance the wearer's sensory experience and showcase the innovation behind the shoes. For example, instead of suggesting speed or forward motion, the overall silhouette of both products was intentionally made to feel directionless—encouraging the wearer to slow down and find balance in the present moment.
The Mind 001 mule is designed for ease, allowing athletes to slip the shoe on effortlessly. The shoe is made with perforated fabrics for comfort and breathability, along with a textile topcloth that allows for the dynamic movement of the nodes, providing increased sensation. The style is offered in four colours.
Mind 002 also prioritises breathability and comfort. However, the sneaker has laces that anchor the foot closer to the platform, creating a stronger bond and a heightened level of sensation. For added comfort and an enhanced sensory experience, soft, breathable materials are featured throughout. A moulded heel and sockliner, along with a pull tab at the back of the heel, add to the ease of wear. The style will initially be offered in four colours.
The Nike Mind products will be available in January 2026. They will be offered in adult sizing with prices starting at $95.