Jordan Brand launches Luka 2 Basketball Shoe

To help optimise players' movements, designers combined Formula 23 foam—which provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps guide players' feet during side-to-side movement—with the IsoPlate, a wrapped foot frame that keeps feet secure during multi-directional movements.

In order to support forefoot push-off for passes and shots, the features have been combined with a wedge of Cushlon 3.0 foam to help keep the foot at a proper banking angle, the ideal angle for explosive steps.

The midsole of the Jordan Luka 2 sneaker is composed of four parts. The direct underfoot portion houses Formula 23 foam for soft landings, surrounded by a firm foam carrier. Meanwhile, a soft foam wedge on the inner side of the shoe helps the foot sit at a proper angle for efficiently pushing off the court. To support quick lateral movements that Dončić is known for, the raised sidewall featuring an IsoPlate will help to keep players balanced and upright.

Release date: the Jordan Luka 2 will be released in the Luk.AI colourway on 5 July 2023 for selected Nike Members globally, and 11 July on Jordan.com and at selected retailers.