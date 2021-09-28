How to Recover From an Injury, According to Coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen

Let me reassure you, OUCH, that one thing you don't need to worry about is whether or not you'll get hurt again. Because you absolutely will. Occasional injuries are included free with participation in every sport under the sun.



But if those injuries are coming back-to-back, as they are for you, it's time to troubleshoot. The usual explanation for a second injury: You probably hadn't finished recovering from the first one.



Right now, you have one goal and one goal only: to get 100 percent better. Until you reach it, every other goal needs to fade into the background. No personal records. No athletics races. No impromptu basketball games. There are no shortcuts and there is no cheating. To get where you need to be, you're going to have to shift the way you think about your injuries.



I coach three of my sons in middle-distance running. My son Jakob had a major injury in December 2019—a stress fracture in his lower back—and his recovery was scheduled to take four months. As soon as we found out, Jakob told me, "This is what I need to test my motivation".



He thought of the injury not as a problem, but as a challenge that would ultimately make him stronger. And he shifted his competitive spirit away from competition and towards recovery.



Jakob and I started his recovery process with mobility and core strengthening at 6am the day after his injury. There was no sitting around on the sofa watching TV and feeling sorry for himself. The longer anyone does that, the harder it is to get back out there. In our family, we train twice a day under normal circumstances. When we're recovering from major injuries, we train three times a day. By treating recovery as a full-time job, we create a real sense of accomplishment.



Over the next four months, Jakob did not miss one rehab session.