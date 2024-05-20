How to break in new running shoes

You know by now that it's important to break in your new shoes before logging any serious mileage. But how exactly should you go about it—and how long does it take to break in running shoes? According to Bruce Pinker, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon, new shoes should be sufficiently broken in after about 5 to 10 miles of wear, give or take. "It's not the same for everyone. The condition of one's feet, as well as the footwear construction, need to be considered", Pinker says.

"Nike running sneakers tend to be crafted from softer materials and have a good amount of flexibility, so the break-in period is minimal—as little as two or three runs", Campbell says. However, it's always best to follow a more formal break-in process, which may vary from person to person. Runners with foot conditions like plantar fasciitis, for example, may need to spend additional time in their shoes before they're sufficiently broken in. While those without any foot concerns who are breaking in shoes with a flexible construction may require less time, Pinker explains.

Here are the steps you should take during the first handful of miles to help your feet start feeling at home in your new kicks: