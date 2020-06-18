How Much Exercise Do Kids Really Need?

Help your kids grow up healthy and strong by using these targets as a guide.

From toddlers to teenagers, the ideal amount of activity for your kids will grow as they do. But how much movement is enough? In this article we asked industry experts just how much activity our kids should be aiming for in each age bracket, and what parents can do to help them get there.



There's a reason—OK, lots of reasons—why exercise is built into school programming, either in the form of classroom activities, playtime or PE. Research suggests that regular physical activity throughout childhood promotes better heart, bone, muscle and brain development and health, is associated with improved cognition and academic performance, and can help increase confidence and self-esteem.



Leaving your kiddo's fitness to the pros is one thing. Playing their PE teacher is another. If you're wondering exactly how much exercise your kid really needs, and what kind is best based on their age, consider this article, full of tips from leading experts and organisations, as your activity-planning guide. (P.S. These guidelines are for the average child in the US—recommendations vary slightly by country, and you should always consult your paediatrician on any questions or concerns.)