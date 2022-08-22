Five Healthy School Lunch Ideas for Kids

Packing lunch for children is one way to make sure they get the nutrition they need to support learning, energy levels and physical growth.

Packing school lunches is a sure-fire way to ensure that your child stays focused and energised throughout the day, whether your child is a picky eater, has specific dietary needs or has a voracious appetite. That's because children have specific nutritional needs that support their physical growth and brain development. Calcium, iron, B vitamins and vitamin C are just a handful of those important vitamins and minerals.

(Related: What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?)

Consuming adequate amounts of protein and complex carbohydrates is important for optimal growth. And when more complex carbohydrates and proteins—in addition to vegetables and fruits—are consumed, they help to regulate mood, according to a 2020 research article in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Fibre is another important nutrient category that can help children with their gut health, as it promotes healthy digestion.

When preparing food for kids, it's important to strike a balance between honouring their cravings and providing nutrient-dense foods. One of the best ways to ensure children will enjoy their lunch is to ask them what types of flavours and textures they enjoy best. Adding a food or ingredient to their meal that you know they'll like while also adding a new food can be a productive way to pack meals you know will get eaten.