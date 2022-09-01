10 Bosu Ball Exercises That Make Any Workout Better

"To continue to grow properly in strength and conditioning, it's important to implement stabilisation training in your workout plan", said Drew Stauffacher, NASM-CPT and director of Fitness Programming at 9Round Fitness.

Even if you're someone who feels comfortable doing Squats with weights, Stauffacher recommended starting out with Bodyweight Squats on the Bosu ball before adding resistance into the mix. "This changes how the body is able to do the movement and will be an important training method for proper strength gain moving forwards in your training", he said.

(Related: 10 Benefits of Bodyweight Exercises, According To Experts)

A Bosu ball workout can be used to activate your entire body—whether that's your lower-body muscles (quads, glutes, calves and hamstrings), your upper-body muscles (back, chest, shoulders, triceps and biceps) or your core, Akradi said.

Best of all, it's a great mental workout too. "The Bosu ball can be paired with cardiovascular training and/or musculoskeletal training", Stauffacher said. "But the neurological aspect is what creates a well-balanced, comprehensive workout".

The body creates new neurological pathways when you introduce more balance training into your workout routine. In fact, research has demonstrated that balance training using equipment like the Bosu ball can help improve memory and spatial cognition in healthy adults.

RELATED: 5 Benefits of Regular Exercise for Your Body and Mind