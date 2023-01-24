The Best Nike Fleece Trousers for Women to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Snuggle up on the sofa, hoist a barbell at the gym or showcase personal style with these versatile fleece tracksuit bottoms, engineered for comfort and durability.
Fleece trousers are often reserved for two occasions: sinking into a sofa or hitting the gym. But thanks to a variety of cuts, rises and colours, fleece trousers are now a way to express personal style in and out of the house.
Nike fleece trousers for women are crafted with high-quality material that's suitable for lazy days, working up a sweat or completing a look. Shop the best fleece trousers for women by Nike with this guide.
(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Shorts to Shop Now)
The Best Nike Fleece Trousers for Women
1. For Personal Style: Nike Phoenix Fleece Trousers for Women
Stitched with exaggerated details and bold hues, Nike Phoenix Fleece trousers achieve a modern look. Several options, such as wide-leg, ribbed-leg and oversized cuts, as well as high-, medium- and low-rise varieties, help showcase personal style.
(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies to Shop Now)
2. For Versatility: Nike Club Fleece Trousers for Women
Club Fleece has been a fleece staple at Nike for decades. This material is soft and cosy but still sturdy and structured, making Nike Club Fleece trousers ideal for workouts, running errands, lounging at home and everything in between. Club Fleece trousers come in a wide selection of colours and prints.
3. For Workouts: Nike Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers for Women
For fleece trousers that keep athletes comfortable, cool and dry during intense sweat sessions, Nike Dri-FIT fleece trousers are a top choice. That's because Nike Dri-FIT Technology is a high-performance polyester fabric that helps sweat dry quickly and not accumulate on the skin (or soak into the fabric).
Find Nike Dri-FIT fleece trousers in high, medium and low rises, as well as wide- and ribbed-leg varieties.
4. For Chilly Weather: Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Trousers for Women
If you're exploring snowy terrain or exercising outdoors in cold months, reach for Nike Therma-FIT or Therma-FIT ADV fleece trousers. This warming technology uses microfibre fleece to retain and recirculate body heat.
Nike Therma-FIT ADV goes a step further, adding advanced engineering to keep your core warm. Despite its protective qualities, these fleece trousers remain breathable and never bulky, making them ideal for a variety of athletic activities.
(Related: The Best Nike Sneakers to Wear in Winter)
Words by Julia Sullivan