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Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey - Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange

Recycled Materials

Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE

Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey

Rp 1.379.000
Select SizeSize Guide

For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this replica shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.


  • Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
  • Style: IB3144-413
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE

Rp 1.379.000

For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this replica shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Modelled after the pros

Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.

Product Details

  • Replica design
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
  • Style: IB3144-413
  • Country/Region of Origin: Georgia

Size & Fit

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey

    Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE

    Rp 1.379.000

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