      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks

      Rp 259,000

      Black/White
      Particle Grey/Black

      As wild and outdoorsy as these socks look, they're actually just big softies. Their heathered, knit construction offers a trail-ready look and extra-cosy feel perfect for pairing with your favourite sandals, hiking boots and sneakers.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DH3778-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • Best everyday Nike socks

        RyderB981625322 - 29 Jun 2022

        These are great, very soft even after multiple washes. Nice color, on the thicker side. Very comfy.

      • Cushy

        B A. - 30 Jan 2022

        Good quality, nice cushioning and just the right height. Would recommend and will be buying more.