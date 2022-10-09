Skip to main content
      Nike ESC

      Men's Worker Trousers

      Rp 5,990,000

      Obsessed over and elevated through a balance of traditional craft and Nike innovation, these trousers take a page out of the vintage workwear playbook. Back then, durability reigned supreme and a loose fit comfortably accommodated freedom of movement for demanding labour. Our take brings fashion and function to the forefront while staying rooted in these old craft ideals.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DN4100-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

