      Nike ESC

      Men's Lightweight Jacket

      Rp 8,390,000

      The iconic WW2 deck jacket serves as inspiration for this lightweight and comfortable layering staple. Its waist-length design features a covered button placket, darted patterning for shape and a convertible collar for easy wear. An internal carrying strap lets you sling it over your shoulder when you're not wearing it for hands-free convenience.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DN4094-010

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

