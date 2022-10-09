Skip to main content
      Nike ESC

      Women's Jumper

      Rp 3,908,000
      Rp 4,890,000
      20% off

      Black
      Dark Grey

      There's beauty in imperfections. We crafted this mid-weight jumper with nested textures and a loose-knit construction to celebrate the irregularities that yield stunning results. Relief jacquard details break up the ribbed design, adding shape and highlighting the meticulous craftsmanship.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DN4061-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5' 9" (175cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ESC.

        More Info

        Limited to (1) pair per consumer