      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Epic Fast

      Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings (Plus Size)

      Rp 749,000

      Keep running with the Nike Epic Fast Mid-Rise Leggings. The stretchy polyester blend supports your moves, while mesh panels on the backs of the knees provide cool ventilation, mile after mile. Plus, multiple pockets keep all of your small running essentials at your fingertips.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DV4891-011

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size 1X and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Epic Fast.