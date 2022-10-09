Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Indy Icon Clash

      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

      Rp 379,000

      From morning to night, this sports bra is your all-day essential. Made from a lightweight and stretchy fabric, it'll help keep you cool with every move. But what we love most is the print: it reminds us of those final summer days with our roller skates, because that's just how we roll.

      • Colour Shown: Football Grey/Lapis/Lapis
      • Style: DQ8927-085

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S
      • Model height: 4'10" (146cm approx.)
      • Model bust: 25"/64cm
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

