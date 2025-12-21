Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

SPOT ON
BARRA
The strip was reduced and was spot on, my nephew was over the moon.
Recycled Materials
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Emulate your favourite player in this Boston Celtics jersey, a fan-ready favourite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Emulate your favourite player in this Boston Celtics jersey, a fan-ready favourite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.
5 stars
SPOT ON
BARRA
The strip was reduced and was spot on, my nephew was over the moon.
Go the celtics!
Trento
Quality product great price
Boston Celtics Statement Edition