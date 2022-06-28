Skip to main content
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 1,459,000

      White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The hoops-icon-turned-wardrobe-superstar gets rethought with an oversized Swoosh, thick stitching and jumbo laces. It's classic simplicity meets big and bold—no wonder it's been praised by the streets since '77.

      • Colour Shown: White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      • Style: DQ8769-100

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • This model never goes out of style

        David491267353 - 28 Jun 2022

        They are perfect for any occasion. but runs big.