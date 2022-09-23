Skip to main content
      Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you'll never look at your favourite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests and leave the competition in the dust.

      • Colour Shown: Total Orange/Bright Crimson/Ghost Green/Black
      • Style: DN3559-800

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      • 11195556284 - 23 Sept 2022

        Incredible so light weight and comfortable I went up half a size compared to my normal running shoes