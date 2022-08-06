Let myth become reality and step into a world of rainbows and sunshine with the Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. From the custom-moulded Hello Kitty heel to her red bow on the tongue, your favourite super-cute cartoon character joins your journey.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4 Stars
ArseniyP923876040 - 06 Aug 2022
Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10
8812698252 - 04 Jul 2022
So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.
de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 Jun 2022
these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
