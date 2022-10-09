Skip to main content
      Looking for an easy dress for school, play and everything else? We've got you, with soft knit fabric and adventure-worthy comfort. This collar-poppin' style also has other useful features: a front zip to adjust your fit and pockets to hold your essentials.

      • Colour Shown: Football Grey/Worn Blue
      • Style: DO7164-085

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

