      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 2,118,000
      Rp 2,489,000
      14% off

      Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit, while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: White/Green Apple/Tour Yellow/Black
      • Style: DQ3429-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Summer time

        4744800152 - 04 Jul 2022

        Clean look great summer colorway. Definitely a cop!