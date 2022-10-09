Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE

      Baby/Toddler Shoes

      Rp 979,000

      Your little adventurer will love exploring the outdoors in the Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE. This special edition of our kid-sized AM90 encourages discovery and play through nature. Unearth all the fun details we tucked into these durable shoes, like the mushroom-inspired print above the midsole. Can your kid spot it?

      • Colour Shown: Sesame/Bright Crimson/Medium Olive/Light Thistle
      • Style: DR0422-200

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

