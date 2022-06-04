Nothing as comfortable. Nothing as proven. The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its roots with the iconic Waffle sole, stitched overlays and TPU accents on the eyestays. Clashing colours give it a fresh look and feel.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 Stars
bb618caa-b6b5-4b15-ac31-934875c52b1a - 04 Jun 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
More Info
Limited to (1) pair per consumer