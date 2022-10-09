Meet the leader of the pack. Inspired by French architecture, savoured in sport and celebrated by fashion fans, this is the first shoe in the family to reveal Air to the world. With a fast-paced look, tried-and-tested cushioning and classic wavy mudguard, it's no wonder it's reigned supreme since 1987.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 1 '87.