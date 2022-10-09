Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 1,828,000
      Rp 2,149,000
      14% off

      Slip on, slip off. Straight to the trails, straight to the streets. The Nike Air Kukini brings casual and technical together. Sublimated graphics and stretchy materials, including comfy neoprene-like fabric, are inspired by the speed of mountain athletics and triathletes. A webbed support system adds a fast-paced look. And Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White/Kumquat
      • Style: DJ6418-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini.