Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini SE

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 1,718,000
      Rp 2,149,000
      20% off

      Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy fabric hugs your foot, while the caged support system adds a sporty finish inspired by '90s ski suits. Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.

      • Colour Shown: White/Lemon Venom/Aurora Green/Black
      • Style: DV1902-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini SE.