      Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 2,849,000

      Highly Rated

      The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE Shoe offers a fresh take on one of the most beloved Jordan designs ever. It's built with lightweight and breathable materials. Full-length Air cushioning combines with premium details for the ultimate fusion of style and comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/White/Cement Grey/Neutral Grey
      • Style: 919712-102

      Reviews (14)

      5 Stars

      • EZCII - 03 Nov 2021

        This is a nice pair of jordan the cream sole is awesome.

      • R F. - 02 Nov 2021

        Quick easy accessibility and very friendly

      • Greatly impressed

        V E. - 01 Nov 2021

        Great quality and fast shipping