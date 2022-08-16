Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.
4.8 Stars
15557784246 - 16 Aug 2022
My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!
Trubz118 - 08 Aug 2022
I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎
GelTea - 07 Aug 2022
I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
