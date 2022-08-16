Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      Shoes

      Rp 2,099,000

      Highly Rated
      Black/Fire Red/White/Citrus
      White/Light Silver/Dark Concord/True Red
      Dark Iris/Black/Sail/White
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/White

      Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.

      • Colour Shown: Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/White
      • Style: CT0978-201

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (119)

      4.8 Stars

      • Kenneth Robinson

        15557784246 - 16 Aug 2022

        My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

      • Extra soft! 😌

        Trubz118 - 08 Aug 2022

        I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

      • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

        GelTea - 07 Aug 2022

        I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.

      More Info

      Limited to (1) pair per consumer