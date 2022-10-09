These low-top AJ1s are stripped down to black and white essentials here, but they're anything but basic. The subdued hues make a perfect backdrop for colour-splashed imagery of Jordan himself, big and bright on the side. As always, you're getting quality materials like durable leather in the upper, supportive foam in the sole and that soft Air you know and love.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
More Info
Limited to (1) pair per consumer