The Nike AF-1s are a legend for a reason. From the basketball courts in the '80s to the streets (and schools) today, they've been a sneaker icon everywhere for decades—meaning a long time! Smooth, durable leather and Air cushioning give the classic look and feel that makes it stay an all-time fave.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1.