      Nike Air Force 1 Mid React

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 2,199,000

      Amplify your off-court style with the Nike Air Force 1 Mid React. Fusing modern comfort with legendary hoops style, it delivers a futuristic sensation. The drop-in footbed puts React tech in the perfect position so you can feel the soft, springy cushioning. A rich mixture of materials on the upper adds bold expression to the storied b-ball look.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Grey Fog/Barely Grape/Summit White
      • Style: DQ1872-101

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

