Celebrating those things we can't do without, this rendition of the hoops original aims to bring the outdoors inside and vice versa. Its witty Swoosh characters and sleek metallic finish put a fresh spin on what you know best: era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style. Open the box and transport yourself.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 Stars
ef3fcc10-0588-454d-8fcb-4da18c68c8ae - 04 May 2022
This pair surpass my expectations, I am 10 US size but I had try on air force before in a store so I knew they are tight so I recommend to consider you may need a higher size then normal, I ordered a 10.5 and they fit me good.
Limited to (1) pair per consumer
