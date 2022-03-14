Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 1,578,000
      Rp 1,979,000
      20% off

      Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, fresh accents and the perfect details to let your shoe game shine.The padded, mid-height collar with a classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort.Nike Air cushioning in the heel delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      • Style: DJ9158-200

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 Mar 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!