      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Older Kids' Shoes

      Rp 1,219,000

      Our AF-1s are legendary. First seen on basketball courts in the '80s, they're now worn in class, on the playground and everywhere in between. Made from smooth durable leather, they've been an icon for decades. Plus, they're designed to last through numerous days of play.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Coconut Milk/Pink Foam/Honeydew
      • Style: DQ0360-100

      Size & Fit

