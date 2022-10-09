Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 High Original

      Women's Shoes

      Rp 1,819,000

      Your shoe game just went atmospheric in this AF-1 High with sky-blue accents. The padded, high-cut collar and hook-and-loop closure keep you grounded just enough, while perforations and classic Air cushioning make you feel as though you're walking on clouds.

      • Colour Shown: White/Sail/University Blue
      • Style: DX3805-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 High Original.