From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged, outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials and plush cushioning. Strap in and let your journey begin.
5 Stars
EfraimJudeV983343174 - 29 Sept 2022
This is my first pair of Nike sandals/shoes that I bought. Size 9 seems a little bit big from my usual shoes/sandals but it's good to have allowance on the sizing. Very comfortable to use with or without socks, for walking trails or casual and even a few lap runs.