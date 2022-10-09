Skip to main content
      Nike Air Deldon "Lyme"

      Meet the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme", the new shoe from WNBA star Elena Delle Donne. Channel the best of Elena's versatile game with a basketball shoe designed to keep up with the 2-time MVP. Reflecting her battle with Lyme disease, the lime-green accents represent the drive to continue to fight, even when you feel like you've got nothing left.

