Meet the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme", the new shoe from WNBA star Elena Delle Donne. Channel the best of Elena's versatile game with a basketball shoe designed to keep up with the 2-time MVP. Reflecting her battle with Lyme disease, the lime-green accents represent the drive to continue to fight, even when you feel like you've got nothing left.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme".