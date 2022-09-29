The Nike ACG 'Kelley Ridge' Socks deliver the comfort you want in a crew silhouette. Warm material mixes with an anatomical design for the right fit in cooler temperatures. Breathable and plush, they're designed to help you step out in confidence.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 Stars
EfraimJudeV983343174 - 29 Sept 2022
Socks are very comfortable to use. Gives a plushy feel every step and I don't sweat much on these socks.
3761522079 - 11 Dec 2021
I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.